The way the media are treating Michael Bloomberg’s “doctored” debate video, you’d think Bloomberg was running against Hillary Clinton or something. If you were looking for a better example of the media thinking you’re a complete idiot, you couldn’t do much better than this.

It’s hard not to laugh, albeit while rolling your eyes. But as Seth Mandel points out, we’ve been heading down this road for a while and probably shouldn’t be surprised if this all gets much, much worse.

Trending

We really are:

This is legit depressing.

***

Related:

‘This should go well’! Twitter reportedly experimenting with feature that would flag ‘harmfully misleading’ content with bright banners [screenshots]

Twitter says Mike Bloomberg’s ad would likely be labeled as ‘manipulated media’ under new rules

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fake newsMichael BloombergpoliticiansSeth Mandel