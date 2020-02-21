Disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill was on “The View” today, where she had yet another chance to tell her side of the story. Her story being, of course, that she’s a victim of Republican biphobia:

Having extramarital affairs with staffers isn’t invasive, though. More:

Trending

We know that Joy Behar doesn’t understand how bisexuality works, but the rest of us get the basic gist of it.

God forbid Katie Hill stop blaming everyone else for her garbage character and judgment and take responsibility for a change.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bisexualbisexualityethics investigationinvasiveKatie HillThe View