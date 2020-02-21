Disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill was on “The View” today, where she had yet another chance to tell her side of the story. Her story being, of course, that she’s a victim of Republican biphobia:

Katie Hill says the ethics investigation into whether she was having a relationship with a House staffer was "incredibly invasive to my staff… I’m glad I was able to take the pressure off of my staff by resigning…" and she stepped down bc the impact the scandal had on others. pic.twitter.com/yfrnKodjaD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 21, 2020

Having extramarital affairs with staffers isn’t invasive, though. More:

Hill adds she thinks the scandal became so big because she was in a throuple with a woman and she is bi: "I think also that there’s still a lot that people don’t understand about bisexuality and it’s a pretty new thing for people to be even be grappling with." pic.twitter.com/DhX7l91cX8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 21, 2020

We know that Joy Behar doesn’t understand how bisexuality works, but the rest of us get the basic gist of it.

“I’m glad I was able to take the pressure off of my staff…” #KatieHill pic.twitter.com/Jb0X2HK4x1 — Any Dad In America (@AnyDadInAmerica) February 21, 2020

How dare they investigate my sleeping with staffers I was also paying! — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) February 21, 2020

Don't bang staffers. — Don Strutz (@nightwing003) February 21, 2020

God forbid Katie Hill stop blaming everyone else for her garbage character and judgment and take responsibility for a change.