Society’s in trouble. We need guidance. Thank goodness for Australian journalist Andrew P. Street, who has the solution to our most serious problem: Men and their homicidal tendencies.

Guys, do yourselves a favor and take this advice to heart:

Dear All Men,

Stop killing women and children. Stop it.

Yours,

Andrew — Andrew P Street (@AndrewPStreet) February 19, 2020

It’s so simple. Can’t believe it’s taken this long for someone to come up with it.

wow he has a point https://t.co/zNcM68ruzN — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2020

Well…. since you put it that way https://t.co/GVoWJFxMk9 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 21, 2020

Wait.. we're not supposed to kill women and children?

Why didn't anyone tell me sooner! — ringtrick (@ringtrick) February 19, 2020

oh good im so glad for the reminder that murder is bad https://t.co/Ihr62B4ma9 — kaitlin, not that gun girl (@thefactualprep) February 21, 2020

Crime is solved https://t.co/IBA1HliY0w — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 21, 2020

Who knew it was that easy?

Very controversial opinion, you are very brave to post this — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) February 20, 2020

So brave.

Behold the tweetiest tweet in all of Twitterdomhttps://t.co/eVnbB70HTL — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 21, 2020

The only thing that could make this tweet more tweety is him posting a pouting selfie holding the tweet on a handmade sign with a hashtag — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 21, 2020

Ha! Maybe next time.

Meanwhile, since Andrew likes Twitter letters so much, here are some for him:

Dear Andrew, I don’t need to stop something ive never started. I’ve never laid a hand on a female in all of my almost 36 years. Up Yours,

Luke — Luke P Gavin (@LukePGavin) February 21, 2020

Dear Andrew,

Stop virtue-signalling – it won't get you laid.

Yours,

Peter — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) February 19, 2020