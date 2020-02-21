Society’s in trouble. We need guidance. Thank goodness for Australian journalist Andrew P. Street, who has the solution to our most serious problem: Men and their homicidal tendencies.
Guys, do yourselves a favor and take this advice to heart:
Dear All Men,
Stop killing women and children. Stop it.
Yours,
Andrew
— Andrew P Street (@AndrewPStreet) February 19, 2020
It’s so simple. Can’t believe it’s taken this long for someone to come up with it.
wow he has a point https://t.co/zNcM68ruzN
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2020
Well…. since you put it that way https://t.co/GVoWJFxMk9
— Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 21, 2020
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 20, 2020
Wait.. we're not supposed to kill women and children?
Why didn't anyone tell me sooner!
— ringtrick (@ringtrick) February 19, 2020
oh good im so glad for the reminder that murder is bad https://t.co/Ihr62B4ma9
— kaitlin, not that gun girl (@thefactualprep) February 21, 2020
— Doomercritus (@doomercritus) February 19, 2020
Crime is solved https://t.co/IBA1HliY0w
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 21, 2020
Who knew it was that easy?
Very controversial opinion, you are very brave to post this
— Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) February 20, 2020
So brave.
Behold the tweetiest tweet in all of Twitterdomhttps://t.co/eVnbB70HTL
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 21, 2020
The only thing that could make this tweet more tweety is him posting a pouting selfie holding the tweet on a handmade sign with a hashtag
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 21, 2020
Ha! Maybe next time.
Meanwhile, since Andrew likes Twitter letters so much, here are some for him:
Dear Andrew, I don’t need to stop something ive never started. I’ve never laid a hand on a female in all of my almost 36 years.
Up Yours,
Luke
— Luke P Gavin (@LukePGavin) February 21, 2020
Dear Andrew,
Stop virtue-signalling – it won't get you laid.
Yours,
Peter
— Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) February 19, 2020
Dear Andrew.
Thanks for your tweet.
I stopped killing women and children based on your inspiring words.
You are a hero.
And thanks for donating your balls to our local golf club.
— Logan McCree (@LoganMcCree777) February 19, 2020