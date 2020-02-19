If you own a TV or use the internet, you may have noticed that Michael Bloomberg’s campaign has been running ads suggesting that the former New York City Mayor enjoyed a cozy relationship with — and possibly an endorsement from — former President Barack Obama:

Bloomberg opponent Joe Biden, who, like Bloomberg, has yet to actually be endorsed by Obama, is pushing back:

Naturally, Team Bloomberg has responded with a video suggesting that Joe Biden’s a big fan of his, too:

Over to you, Joe:

Taking bets on how long this little war will last.

