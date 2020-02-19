Yesterday, Donald Trump went on a bit of a clemency spree. And comedienne Chelsea Handler can’t help but notice that all of the people who benefited from Trump’s judgment have one thing in common:

While our president exonerates criminals and releases them from jail, notice what color they all are. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 18, 2020

OK, who wants to tell her?

Everybody screencap Chelsea's tweet. She'll delete it soon when somebody tells her about Tynice Hall, Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, Angela Stanton-King — Big Dog Faced Pony Soldier Ed (@Falconeddie1) February 19, 2020

True, it is a little weird that he’s releasing so many black and brown people pic.twitter.com/vRTGHUMJED — stephen glansberg’s dessert (@dsonoiki) February 19, 2020

It’s not just yesterday, either:

Awkward.

There is nothing wrong with President Trump pardoning a lot of black people Quite frankly, your implication there is an issue with it is very racist of you — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) February 19, 2020

It certainly is.

And by the way, Chelsea: