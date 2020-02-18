Richard Dawkins is not a good person. He’s also batsh*t insane. Once someone makes the leap from laboratory-grown meat to “you know, we could grow human meat, too,” it’s time to get off of Twitter and maybe just go ahead and excuse yourself from polite society:

Sorry, what?

Is it hard to say why, Richard? Is it?

For him, this is normal. That’s what’s so disturbing.

We thought that went without saying.

Ugh.

Because he’s Richard Dawkins.

***

