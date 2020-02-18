Richard Dawkins is not a good person. He’s also batsh*t insane. Once someone makes the leap from laboratory-grown meat to “you know, we could grow human meat, too,” it’s time to get off of Twitter and maybe just go ahead and excuse yourself from polite society:
These developments are very encouraging. They promise yet another major addition to the list of ways science has found to reduce suffering in the world.https://t.co/FODVSTH1op
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) February 18, 2020
Human steak could of course be cultured. Would you eat it? I wouldn’t, but it’s hard to say why. It would be cultured from a single nameable person. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall served human placenta, also clone of 1 person, in this case the baby. I wouldn’t eat that either.
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) February 18, 2020