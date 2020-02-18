Richard Dawkins is not a good person. He’s also batsh*t insane. Once someone makes the leap from laboratory-grown meat to “you know, we could grow human meat, too,” it’s time to get off of Twitter and maybe just go ahead and excuse yourself from polite society:

These developments are very encouraging. They promise yet another major addition to the list of ways science has found to reduce suffering in the world. https://t.co/FODVSTH1op

Human steak could of course be cultured. Would you eat it? I wouldn’t, but it’s hard to say why. It would be cultured from a single nameable person. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall served human placenta, also clone of 1 person, in this case the baby. I wouldn’t eat that either.

Sorry, what?

"it's hard to say why" https://t.co/2RGSXHke62 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 18, 2020

Is it hard to say why, Richard? Is it?

Richard Dawkins just having a normal one on Twitter dot com pic.twitter.com/LijTXIvmoN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 18, 2020

For him, this is normal. That’s what’s so disturbing.

Dawkins "Eugenics would work, but…"

Dawkins "Holds own beer…" Magnificent! — Dan Bray (@DanJBray) February 18, 2020

Man the Family Feud guy has gone off his rocker. https://t.co/yyYr81BWFx — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 18, 2020

Dude. I understand you're struggling to stay relevant in a world that's no longer interested in you, but this is not a good way to go about it. You've created a disgusting caricature of yourself. Just stop. — James Fell (@BodyForWife) February 18, 2020

Richard. Put down the peyote. — J (@JustenCharters) February 18, 2020

Dear Dr. Dawkins, Are you okay? Sincerely,

The Internet — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) February 18, 2020

Are you high? You wouldn’t eat it because it’s a fellow human being. https://t.co/UbmTFWthqX — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 18, 2020

We thought that went without saying.

How about we just don't eat people. Why does Dawkins always have to go to extremes with these "thought experiments"? https://t.co/xiOwBR6W3o — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2020

Would you engineer an opposite-gender clone of yourself and turn it into a sex slave? HO HO HO THOUGHT EXPERIMENTS. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2020

WHAT IF? What if you could clone a baby OF YOURSELF and then turn it into a FRESHLY COOKED HUMAN STEAK? THOUGHT EXPERIMENTS. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2020

JUST THINK of the ETHICAL IMPLICATIONS. But ETHICS ASIDE, WHAT IF????????? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2020

Ugh.

Why are you like this — Pete the Cheat 🗿 (@FungeonMaster1) February 18, 2020

Because he’s Richard Dawkins.

***

Related:

‘This is racist TRASH’: Revolting Richard Dawkins dragged by BOTH sides for claiming eugenics would ‘work in practice’