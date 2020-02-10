It’s no secret that actress-comedian Sarah Silverman doesn’t like Donald Trump. But if we were her, we might want to try a little harder to keep the fact that she’s nuts under wraps. Instead, she’s really leaning into it:

Trending

The MSM is held accountable … PolitiFact and Snopes are helpful … sigh. Forget it, she’s rolling.

A comedienne who’s been targeted for cancellation by the Thought Police is arguing for policing of speech. You can’t make this up.

If Sarah really respects her “brothers and sisters” who support Trump, maybe back off and let them decide for themselves what to believe.

And then maybe take a break from Twitter (and Facebook) and Nazi Germany comparisons and go outside or something.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpFacebookfake newsmainstream mediaMemesMSMnew york timesPolitifactpropagandasarah silvermanSnopes