In a turn of events no one (read: everyone) saw coming, Donald Trump has been officially acquitted on abuse of power.

Trending

A vote on “obstruction of Congress” is up next. Stay tuned …

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

You knew it was coming … and here it is:

Back to business as usual. Whatever that is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abuse of poweracquittedDonald Trumpimpeachment