In a turn of events no one (read: everyone) saw coming, Donald Trump has been officially acquitted on abuse of power.

BREAKING: Enough senators have cast "not guilty" votes to acquit President Trump on the first of two impeachment charges, abuse of power. Voting continues. https://t.co/2oSARbLo8U — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2020

The Senate acquits President Trump of abuse of power, the first article of impeachment. Senators will now vote on obstruction of Congress. https://t.co/UHn7Stja8A — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 5, 2020

BREAKING: U.S. Senate votes to acquit President Donald Trump on abuse of power — BNO News (@BNONews) February 5, 2020

52-48 Not Guilty on Article 1: Abuse of Power. #impeachment — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 5, 2020

"On this article of impeachment 48 senators have pronounced Donald John Trump, President of the United States, guilty as charged. 52 Senators have pronounced him not guilty as charged. " – Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding. #impeachment — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 5, 2020

"Two-thirds of the senators present not having pronounced him guilty, the Senate adjudges that the respondent, Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is not guilty as charged in the first article of impeachment." – Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding. #impeachment — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 5, 2020

A vote on “obstruction of Congress” is up next. Stay tuned …

Update:

You knew it was coming … and here it is:

BREAKING: Enough senators have cast "not guilty" votes to acquit President Trump on the second of two impeachment charges, obstruction of Congress. He has already been cleared of abuse of power. Voting continues. https://t.co/I78HEszl6v — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2020

Senate acquits President Trump on article 2, obstruction of Congress The vote was 47 guilty votes and 53 not guilty votes. But 67 guilty votes were needed for conviction. Sen Mitt Romney voted not guilty on this article. He split his votes on both articles of impeachment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

Back to business as usual. Whatever that is.