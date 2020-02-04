As Twitchy told you earlier, New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose suggested that Boomer volunteers’ technological ineptitude played a major role in last night’s Iowa caucus mess. But New York Times White House correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman’s take is arguably even better:

One thing to consider amid the caucuses snafu – the president has thrown accelerant on distrust of institutions, and this is another one. He has highlighted the Dem party ills around this caucus in tweets. It is in contrast to Obama silence on the Romney/Santo mess in 2012. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 4, 2020

We need oven mitts for that one.

We might have a winner. https://t.co/U3yaFba9E4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

And how!

It’s Trump’s fault everybody! — Cory C ن (@Cory_Chiarelli) February 4, 2020

Everyone at the NY Times hellbent on blaming everyone but Democrats for this mess. They are broken. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2020

Seems like a reasonable assessment at this point.

Hilarious. Yes we all thought what was happening in Iowa was just fine until Trump said something. — CommonSenseAmerica (@american4sense) February 4, 2020

Oh boy that’s a stretch for blaming Trump. The Iowa Dem party did this all on their own thanks. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) February 4, 2020

Obviously the inability of Democrats to count votes in their own caucus is Trump's fault. This is why no one pays for your crap unless they already agree with it. https://t.co/uMB4SYxoVR — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 4, 2020

Are you kidding? Adam Schiff just falsely accused President Trump of "cheating" in 2016 & trying to steal 2020 Democrats & the media have tried for 3 years to delegitimize the votes of 63 million Americans Democrats only have themselves to blamehttps://t.co/YufowemcZ1 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 4, 2020

The media’s hands certainly aren’t clean here.

Imagine being a NY Times reporter and thinking that it's Trump who has "thrown accelerant on distrust of institutions" and not, you know, media outlets like the NY Times or the pre-Trump political establishment. https://t.co/jYeyReDJD2 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 4, 2020

Media blaming Trump for their own promulgation of a false and dangerous theory that Trump won 2016 via Russia collusion. Insane corruption of our media on full display today. https://t.co/RdJpdnmkJu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 4, 2020

***

Related:

Class is in SESSION: Andrew Yang SCHOOLED on how elections work after he blames Trump for #IowaCaucus disaster