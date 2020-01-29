Sebastian Gorka isn’t exactly a universally beloved figure among conservative. And that’s OK. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

What’s not OK, though, is sitting way up high on a moral high horse while stooping to nasty lows. Go figure, that’s exactly what #NeverTrump torchbearer and morally superior True Conservative™ Rick Wilson is doing:

God forbid Wilson criticize Gorka on substance when it’s lots more fun — and is worth way more Resistance points — to call him a “sandy mangina” and make fun of his accent.

That feeling when the titular head of the NeverTrump movement begins to speak in the exact same way he derides Trump for… https://t.co/ARYV8WjLVq — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 29, 2020

To be fair to Rick Wilson, this isn’t exactly new:

He’s always spoken this way. I remember many threads with him & Tom yucking it up exactly like this with the exact same people they target now. — Stacey – A.K.A The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) January 29, 2020

But by all means, let’s look to Rick Wilson for guidance on conserving conservatism.

The hypocrisy is astounding. — GAGirl1967 Prays For Peace. (@Tamzilla_52) January 29, 2020

He's vile. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 29, 2020

At least he’s become much more comfortable showcasing his vileness for a wider audience.

Trump has broken so many people. — Serana Verina V2.1b (@UsagikoNat) January 29, 2020

What’s Trump’s super power? Exposing the grifters and closeted leftists on the political right. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 29, 2020

The best thing Trump will have done may very well be bringing people’s latent awfulness to the surface for all to see.

