Jennifer Rubin’s impeachment takes have been nothing short of scorching-hot, but this one deserves special mention because it’s, well, see for yourselves:

I would love to see the bubble over Roberts' head. " Holy cow, these people think the president is king. I'm not giving them an inch next time they show up with some cock and pull exec power argument. " Or something like that — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 29, 2020

Wow.

Hard cringe — Sam Anders (@SamAnders91) January 29, 2020

There is certainly a lot going on in this tweet. https://t.co/Pt60Btejfb — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 29, 2020

That’s an understatement. We could spend a lot of time calling her tweet stupid, but it’s way more fun to focus on her apparently tenuous grasp on common expressions.

the bubble over my head says, "it's 'cock and bull,' not 'cock and pull,' whatever that is." https://t.co/ZZZDFhHOcU — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 29, 2020

Can you elaborate on the cock and pull? — Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) January 29, 2020

wtf is a “cock and PULL” argument? — jcb (@JonCurtBeck) January 29, 2020

Ummmm….. I know what you're trying to convey but… Cock and pull? pic.twitter.com/nxdy9vwd71 — The Owl Returns (@The_REAL_Ster) January 29, 2020

Whoa. This is a family show. Watch your mouth! — EaracheMyEye (@EaracheEye) January 29, 2020

"Cock & Pull" was my 2nd favorite 70s comedy team after Cheech & Chong, but I wasn't allowed to buy their albums (too racy). https://t.co/2u47yFjJ9F — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) January 29, 2020

Someone tell Jennifer that "cock and pull" content is hosted on other websites than Twitter (mostly) — Teacloc (@Teacloc) January 29, 2020

I'm scared to look for a "cock and pull" gif. — Mostly Plorable (@mbeauchamp3) January 29, 2020

Will this suffice?

Hello Carlos our old friend.