Last week, journalist Glenn Greenwald was charged with cybercrimes in Brazil. The charges seem suspect at best and were likely motivated by the Brazilian government’s anger at Greenwald’s fierce criticism of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Many journalists of all political stripes have spoken out in support of Greenwald, but there’s at least one notable exception: BoingBoing journalist Xeni Jardin. It seems her animosity toward Greenwald extends beyond mere disagreement or dislike; she actively wants him dead: