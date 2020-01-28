Hillary Clinton will never truly go away. She’ll always find a way out of the woods as long as someone with a camera continues to think we give a crap about what she thinks.

Case in point, she never seems to get tired of weighing in on the 2020 election, which, as far as we know, she’s not technically a part of:

Oh.

ole gal gonna break a hip this time https://t.co/paYfbIGOVl — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) January 28, 2020

Heh.

Seriously, though. Who does she think she is?

Charlie Brown has the urge to kick a football. https://t.co/aUlXG0lPtJ — BT (@back_ttys) January 28, 2020

Her biggest electoral achievement came against freakin' Bernie Sanders ( before most people knew who the hell he was ), but let's keep acting like she isn't a terrible candidate. — BT (@back_ttys) January 28, 2020

She had an urge to beat him in 2016 too. — Nanny (@NannyforJLDS) January 28, 2020

Speaking of 2016, she feels the urge because 2016 “was really an odd time and outcome.” In other words, she didn’t think she’d lose and still can’t believe it and obviously there’s only one explanation for what happened.

clinton all but comes out and says the 2016 election was illegitimate. https://t.co/6jiEdFNLOl — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 28, 2020

That’s basically what this boils down to, yes.

Weird how she can say this over and over for 3 years now with 0 journalists fainting. — BT (@back_ttys) January 28, 2020

So weird.