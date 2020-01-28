Hillary Clinton will never truly go away. She’ll always find a way out of the woods as long as someone with a camera continues to think we give a crap about what she thinks.

Case in point, she never seems to get tired of weighing in on the 2020 election, which, as far as we know, she’s not technically a part of:

Oh.

Trending

Heh.

Seriously, though. Who does she think she is?

Speaking of 2016, she feels the urge because 2016 “was really an odd time and outcome.” In other words, she didn’t think she’d lose and still can’t believe it and obviously there’s only one explanation for what happened.

That’s basically what this boils down to, yes.

So weird.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 20162020Donald TrumpHillary Clintonurge