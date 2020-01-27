You may remember actor Mark Duplass as the liberal who got dragged by other liberals for encouraging them to follow Ben Shapiro. He got dragged so hard, he felt compelled to delete the tweet and apologize.

Wonder if he’ll get dragged by fellow liberals for this, too:

That tweet seems to be going over almost as well as the one about Ben Shapiro.

Trending

There are lots more where those came from.

But any liberals worried that Mark is being too soft on Trump should just understand that he’s just trying to be optimistic even if he doesn’t believe in his heart that anything will change:

At least he’ll have managed to unite Trump supporters and Resistance warriors in thinking that he’s guilty of wishful thinking.

***

Update:

Annnnnnnd it’s gone:

Oh well.

