You may remember actor Mark Duplass as the liberal who got dragged by other liberals for encouraging them to follow Ben Shapiro. He got dragged so hard, he felt compelled to delete the tweet and apologize.
Wonder if he’ll get dragged by fellow liberals for this, too:
What if Trump said “I’m sorry I betrayed our country. I knew it was wrong but honestly I don’t really understand politics and am used to operating this way. I never wanted to be POTUS. I just wanted to win it. I’m unhappy and out of my element. Vote as you see fit. I’m sorry.”
— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) January 27, 2020