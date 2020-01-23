If you thought Tulsi Gabbard was going to sit back after filing a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton … well, she’s not going to do that. Gabbard’s lawsuit took some well-aimed shots at Clinton, and today’s she’s back for another round:

Tulsi Gabbard didn’t just come to play; she came to slay.

Trending

It should go without saying that Gabbard’s surgical strikes at Hillary Clinton (which Clinton deserves, to be sure) don’t quite cancel out the fact that Gabbard’s got some serious baggage, particularly when it comes to foreign policy. But we’d also be lying if we said it didn’t warm the cockles of our hearts to watch her stand up to Hillary Clinton. It really is a joy to behold.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: defamationdefamation lawsuitHillary ClintonlawsuitTulsi Gabbard