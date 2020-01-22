Hey Harvard, come and get your boy. David Hogg’s got another hot take to share with the class:
Let’s build an America that actually, establishes Justice for every community, insures domestic tranquility and provides for the common defense against gun violence.
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 22, 2020
Genius at work, everyone.
We do and if someone tries to take that from you , you should use a gun to defend against it.
— CALL HUNTER BIDEN AS A WITNESS (@OGStone2) January 22, 2020
So he’s saying he wants men with guns enforce his opinions and values – including what property rights are allowable – upon the rest. Very just and tranquil.
— Gregory Coffin (GDX) 2.0 (@DrunkenAnarchi1) January 22, 2020
We know we’ve said this before, but it bears repeating because David Hogg seems to have a listening problem:
Stop tweeting
— JP DJ SIP (@djsippp) January 22, 2020
Please. Before you hurt yourself.