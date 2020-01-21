This afternoon, White House counsel Pat Cipollone couldn’t resist pointing out that the Senate impeachment trial was interfering with some Democratic presidential hopefuls’ campaign plans:

Pat Cipollone makes it personal for Warren and Sanders and Klobuchar: "Some of you are upset because you should be in Iowa right now." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 21, 2020

But Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar wasn’t having it:

No. This is my constitutional duty. And I can do two things at once. https://t.co/SBqu4EMGaC — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 21, 2020

That was WaPo “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin’s cue to show up and help a sister out:

You'll have to excuse him. Men are not used to multi-tasking. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 21, 2020

You’ll have to excuse Jennifer Rubin. She’s not used to not being a garbage person.

WTF, lady. — Power Girl (@NealPage14) January 21, 2020

Woohoo! Stereotypes are ok again! https://t.co/5DeBoqzMwl — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 21, 2020

If you substituted "men" for "women," imagine the hate. — Ott (@Ottstorage) January 21, 2020

I’m a woman Snd I would say that’s sexist. — Kruzer Kat (@Kruzer60913071) January 21, 2020

This is absolutely sexist — 🇺🇸Amberlee 🇺🇸 (@amberlee1776) January 21, 2020

It’s OK when liberals do it.

Rubin is a total leftist at this point. Identity politics and all. https://t.co/qLCtPEaEC2 — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 21, 2020