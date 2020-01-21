This afternoon, White House counsel Pat Cipollone couldn’t resist pointing out that the Senate impeachment trial was interfering with some Democratic presidential hopefuls’ campaign plans:
Pat Cipollone makes it personal for Warren and Sanders and Klobuchar: "Some of you are upset because you should be in Iowa right now."
Philip Wegmann
But Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar wasn’t having it:
No. This is my constitutional duty. And I can do two things at once. https://t.co/SBqu4EMGaC
Amy Klobuchar
That was WaPo “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin’s cue to show up and help a sister out:
You'll have to excuse him. Men are not used to multi-tasking.
Jennifer Rubin
You’ll have to excuse Jennifer Rubin. She’s not used to not being a garbage person.
WTF, lady.
Power Girl
Woohoo! Stereotypes are ok again! https://t.co/5DeBoqzMwl
Jeryl Bier
If you substituted "men" for "women," imagine the hate.
Ott
Hmm. Sexist, why?
Dave
I’m a woman Snd I would say that’s sexist.
Kruzer Kat
This is absolutely sexist
Amberlee
Sexism, in full view. https://t.co/tV7mqC3E9I
Pradheep J. Shanker
It’s OK when liberals do it.
Rubin is a total leftist at this point. Identity politics and all. https://t.co/qLCtPEaEC2
Lawrence B. Jones III
I mean, I can roll my eyes at your tweet, while simultaneously not giving any f*cks about your opinion. I’d say that counts as multitasking.
Jags Movie Guy