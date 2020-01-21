Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is nothing if not completely full of crap. So when he prattled on about Mitch McConnell trying to rush the impeachment proceedings through “in the dead of night”:

#Impeachment strategy by #McConnell summed by #Schumer as `rushed w/ as little evidence as possible in the dead of night.' Dem leader says he'll offer amendments this afternoon, incl. one to get #WhiteHouse records about decision to withhold #Ukraine assistance. pic.twitter.com/8ln9pPurVY — Nancy Ognanovich (@NOgnanovich) January 21, 2020

Senator Schumer blasts McConnell for forcing presentations as late as 2 or 3 a.m., "literally, in the dead of night." "If the president is so confident in his case… why don’t they want the case to be presenting in broad daylight." — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 21, 2020

It didn’t take long for people to call him out for being, well, completely full of crap:

Schumer alleges that McConnell will be covering things up in the dead of night. It's untrue. Also, according to Democrats, we should only do things like completely rewriting the American health care system in the dead of night. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 21, 2020

While watching the proceedings this morning, I heard the term "in the dead of night" (used when describing the Senate's outline) expressed at least six times; maybe more. It seems that Schumer and the Dems have forgotten how Obamacare was passed approximately 10 years ago. — Randy Armstrong (@RandyA1010) January 21, 2020

Hey Mr Schumer…Did Obama ask approval for sending OUR hard earned dollars over to Iran in the dead of night and for WHAT reason? Yes, we need answers! pic.twitter.com/CjYF19XwwZ — NO hyphen all USA! 🇺🇸 (@justicehunter) January 3, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Democrats are complete hypocrites on this. https://t.co/rpdYFZVnQw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2020

They’re completely hypocrites on a lot of things.