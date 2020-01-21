Earlier today, the Washington Post’s Philip Bump asked people to participate in a little thought exercise regarding the Senate impeachment trial:
Imagine a criminal trial in which half the jury was friends with the accused, the accused could ignore subpoenas and if evidence emerged after the indictment it wasn't admissible. https://t.co/uGgeMcLect
— Philip Bump (@pbump) January 21, 2020
Wait … why should we imagine that, exactly?
If it is a criminal trial, please list the the criminal statute he violated.
— tab² (@Tommytabtab) January 21, 2020
Philip doesn’t need to:
It isn't a criminal trial. That's the point.
— Philip Bump (@pbump) January 21, 2020
That’s the point, guys. Duh! Wait, what?
Why are we imagining it if the point is, that it's not what we're imagining?
My brain hurts…
— ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) January 21, 2020
Maybe we’re just not brilliant enough to understand what he was doing.
"Imagine a criminal trial…"
"It isn't a criminal trial…"
– Same person. https://t.co/UCGWMBAJSj
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) January 21, 2020
— BrySnark “Strange Genius” Matthews (@BryGuy59er) January 21, 2020
— Jshep72 (@j_shep72) January 21, 2020
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 21, 2020
— AnythingEverythingFootball🏈 (@AnyEveryFB) January 21, 2020
— John Hyde (@JohnFlippinHyde) January 21, 2020
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 21, 2020