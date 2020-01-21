Earlier today, the Washington Post’s Philip Bump asked people to participate in a little thought exercise regarding the Senate impeachment trial:

Imagine a criminal trial in which half the jury was friends with the accused, the accused could ignore subpoenas and if evidence emerged after the indictment it wasn't admissible. https://t.co/uGgeMcLect — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 21, 2020

Wait … why should we imagine that, exactly?

If it is a criminal trial, please list the the criminal statute he violated. — tab² (@Tommytabtab) January 21, 2020

Philip doesn’t need to:

It isn't a criminal trial. That's the point. — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 21, 2020

That’s the point, guys. Duh! Wait, what?

Why are we imagining it if the point is, that it's not what we're imagining? My brain hurts… — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) January 21, 2020

Maybe we’re just not brilliant enough to understand what he was doing.

"Imagine a criminal trial…" "It isn't a criminal trial…" – Same person. https://t.co/UCGWMBAJSj — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

This is AOC-level correction. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) January 21, 2020

Do you really think you made a good point? — BrySnark “Strange Genius” Matthews (@BryGuy59er) January 21, 2020

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 21, 2020

Major self own — AnythingEverythingFootball🏈 (@AnyEveryFB) January 21, 2020