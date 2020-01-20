Color us shocked that David Frum has a problem with gun rights. It should pretty much go without saying that he doesn’t think the people marching at today’s Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, have a message worth hearing.

What the gun rally in Richmond is about. pic.twitter.com/WCpl0OjAIO — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 20, 2020

What the gun rally in Richmond is about (2) pic.twitter.com/0i9IdFJcwZ — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 20, 2020

What the gun rally in Richmond is about (3) – NB map from 2017 pic.twitter.com/tiWwyZRY1l — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 20, 2020

Bottom line: if you're winning the argument democratically, you don't need to parade through the streets of the state capital threatening people with firearms. — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 20, 2020

Which is totally what the rally attendees are doing and isn’t at all a malicious exaggeration.

Bad (and dishonest) tweet of the day https://t.co/kHNhtHfaTC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 20, 2020

It’s bad and dishonest … but there’s plenty more crap where that came from:

Meanwhile, Virginia remains a great state for hunting, fishing, and enjoyment of the outdoors. Nobody's taking that away – or ever will. https://t.co/QV0U3quBWr pic.twitter.com/YE6iu4LQVk — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 20, 2020

Hunting is one rationale. The other is self defense. Which is why so many of them wear camo gear – if a violent home invader hits my place, man, I wanna be able to blend into the wife's potted plants. For my own protection y'see. — David H (@copywright) January 20, 2020

For home defense, you want a dog. If your kids come home at an unexpected hour, the dog won't bite them. https://t.co/maoSZgizs5 — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 20, 2020

But your gun will shoot them? Is that how it works?

Had to get rid of my dog because she bit my daughter. My guns haven't done anything. At all. Like, literally nothing. Because they're inanimate objects. https://t.co/VWSqpwfYT8 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2020

“Your gun” won’t shoot the good guy or the bad guy, because unlike the dog, the gun has no agency — Dan (@LawoftheGator) January 20, 2020

So if someone breaks into your home in the middle of the night you won’t be calling 911 for cops with guns to show up. Because you’ve got those dogs. Noted. — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) January 20, 2020

My dog is trained to let me know I should get my gun — Komrade Pinkachu (@bob_hoke) January 20, 2020

Clearly, you shouldn't have a gun. I, on the other hand, don't shoot people because I hear a noise. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) January 20, 2020

I’m so glad it’s none of your business how I defend myself and my family — BrySnark Matthews (@BryGuy59er) January 20, 2020

Parting evergreen tweet: