In case you missed it, Virginia’s General Assembly voted to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

Virginia House passes Equal Rights Amendment in historic vote https://t.co/TDCdJelPDq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 15, 2020

BREAKING: The House of Delegates just passed HJ1, my resolution to have Virginia be the 38th and final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. pic.twitter.com/kJhv5SmgaA — Jennifer Carroll Foy (@JCarrollFoy) January 15, 2020

Isn’t that special? And if you believe the Daily Beast, this “could trigger a Constitutional convention”:

The Virginia General Assembly passed the Equal Rights Amendment Wednesday, potentially pushing it past the threshold for inclusion in the U.S. Constitution. The vote could trigger a Constitutional convention on the federal gender-equality amendment. https://t.co/9AkpWOZO0m — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 15, 2020

You guys sure about that?

"The vote could trigger a Constitutional convention on the federal gender-equality amendment." What?! https://t.co/5eOoKP5NXE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 15, 2020

"The vote could trigger a Constitutional convention on the federal gender-equality amendment." Huh? How? https://t.co/2TvYjd3GFq — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 15, 2020