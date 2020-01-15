Good Lord. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t lie, she’d honestly have nothing to say.
Earlier today, GOP Sen. Rand Paul tweeted at her about climate change and her repeated claim that we only have T-minus 12 more years to reverse it:
No @AOC the world will not end in 12 years but we must, absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years. Some say we should develop a space shield to protect us from the sun’s increased luminosity. I’m not against that but…
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 15, 2020
it will only be a temporary respite maybe a few million years. I do think we should also begin genetically altering O2 producing organisms to send to Saturn’s Titan and possibly the closest planets outside of our solar system. What say you AOC? https://t.co/7RSi3XL7Ki
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 15, 2020
What says AOC? AOC says she never said that thing she said over and over and over again:
Hey Senator! Would you like me to also take your comments out of context and pose them as your earnest position, as you have chosen to do with me?
I assume the answer is yes, especially given that the GOP climate agenda is about as fictional as Spaceballs anyway. https://t.co/42FKq4VMjW
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 15, 2020
Out of context?
— Dianne (@ccontede) January 15, 2020
What comments of AOC’s did Paul take out of context?
What are you talking about? You’ve specifically said this is exactly what you meant: https://t.co/gbr1zGyzhD
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020
She’s said it multiple times — and defended it every time.
For some reason GOP seems to think this is a gaffe, but it’s actually a generational difference.
Young people understand that climate change is an existential threat: 3,000 Americans died in Hurricane María.
The UN says we’ve got 12 years left to fix it: https://t.co/KzawP5oI1M https://t.co/xTjtM39cCL
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019
Seems like Rand Paul didn’t take anything out of context.
"Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it…This is the war — this is our World War II." https://t.co/ekreUNe9ue
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 15, 2020
You literally said the world is going to end in 12 years.https://t.co/uif97Nx1o3
— Soleimani Didn't Kill Himself (@trigwarnradio) January 15, 2020
Bruh, you literally said it pic.twitter.com/pM0d91Ee8r
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2020
She literally did.
But AOC , it wasn’t taken out of context. Not only did you say it, but when it was repeated in your presence, you never corrected it. Then you convinced us that you have the intelligence of a sea sponge. Your words not mine, although I agree.
— BOBBYB (@BOBBYB41254830) January 15, 2020