While this gesture by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is effectively symbolic, it is nonetheless important and hopefully the protesters in Iran will know that they have America’s support in standing up to a brutal, repressive regime:

I'm introducing a resolution in support of the protestors in Iran. The world is watching, and the people of Iran need to know that they are not alone in this pivotal moment. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 13, 2020

The Iranian people deserve to taste real freedom. Let’s hope they get that chance soon.