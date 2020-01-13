Joyce Alene White Vance is a former U.S. Attorney, a University of Alabama law professor, and an MSNBC contributor. Based on her takes on our legal system, “MSNBC contributor” is really the only thing that shouldn’t come as a shock.

Donald Trump tweeted this yesterday about the Senate’s role in upcoming impeachment proceedings:

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

And here’s Joyce Vance’s response:

Defendants who believe they’re innocent go to trial & clear their names. You have that same opportunity here. Innocent people don’t obstruct justice. They want the evidence to come out & witnesses to testify b/c they believe it’ll exonerate them. You seem to lack that confidence. https://t.co/DNpYeCqQpu — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 12, 2020

That’s not how this works, Joyce. That’s not how any of this works.

Alexa: Show me some of the dumbest things prosecutors parrot. https://t.co/GD2anySSbA — Oren Nimni (@orennimni) January 13, 2020

What’s really scary is that Joyce felt like this was a take she should share with the rest of the class.

Awwww, someone has literally never heard of the American criminal judicial system, and how it works. It’s just soooooo precious. — Leonidas Xanflorp (@LXanflorp) January 13, 2020

I legit assumed this was just another law professor who’s never practiced law. But it’s worse – she’s a former federal prosecutor who actually said the quiet part out loud. Shameful. https://t.co/3VjnWEKQgi — Lawyer Cat* (@LawyerCat_) January 13, 2020

If you ever think someone knows what they are talking about *just because they went to law school* or *just because they teach* or *just because they have 25 years experience* Allow Joyce here to be a shining example of how false that is. she's done all 3 & this is wildly untrue. https://t.co/w6tRoyf5ZA — Justin Kilborn (@KilbornAgain) January 13, 2020

While I too detest the President… Please read a bit of Legal Twitter to see just how wrong this take is. Innocent people are railroaded by our system ALL THE TIME. — Stacey C. Member of the Eat the Rich Party (@Mearacat) January 13, 2020

This is just a lie. The criminal justice system is built on coercing people to plead guilty because the risk is too large. That is the *entire* logic of mandatory minimums. The fact that a law professor and former prosecutor doesn't get that is objectively terrifying. https://t.co/xzPa6XAh2c — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) January 13, 2020

This is a blatant lie. Innocent people fight the system just as much as guilty people, including doing everything they can to have the charges dismissed before a trial. It's like you "lawyers" forget how it works. — Frank Tompkins (@FrankTompkins1) January 13, 2020

Honestly, putting Trump aside, you have no business teaching at a law school if this is what you believe. Innocent people rightly use whatever legal means they can to prevent what they view as unjust prosecution. What you're suggesting is how innocent people end up going to jail. https://t.co/G1Unx87TE0 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2020

It scares me you’re teaching law to the next generation. — Jim NAZ (@Jim22902687) January 13, 2020

So, have you always been a petty fascist piece of crap, or is this a new development since you started having a hand in shaping the legal minds of law students? https://t.co/jLtLzVlDgb — Not Michele Dauber (@Notmldauber) January 13, 2020

This woman continues to lie about the criminal justice system in order to twitter dunk on the president and I genuinely find it a moral outrage https://t.co/1WljbEmTH2 — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) January 13, 2020

I wonder how many innocent people Joyce has sent to prison 🙄 https://t.co/bvpPOiIxDi — Sam (@Cant_stand_ya71) January 13, 2020

Lots of people who apparently never watch MSNBC are discovering thanks to this tweet what a truly loathsome piece of work Joyce Vance is. https://t.co/PaCCcvVF3X — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 13, 2020

