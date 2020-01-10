The healing crystals of the world are a little dimmer today, thanks to the news that Marianne Williamson has suspended her presidential campaign:
BREAKING: Marianne Williamson has suspended her campaign.#AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 10, 2020
Breaking – @marwilliamson suspends her presidential campaign
“As of today, therefore, I’m suspending my campaign.” pic.twitter.com/NWbdCmHWo2
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 10, 2020
Is this really happening? Can it be true? Alas, yes:
A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.https://t.co/BqTKQFI338
— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 10, 2020
We never thought we’d see the day.
This leaves an opening for Hillary to jump in https://t.co/68M1CyZMu2
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2020
Oh God.
Auntie, No. https://t.co/QH8x2rydAy
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2020
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/2zQISS55Va
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 10, 2020
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃＼○／
┓┏┓┏┓┃ /
┛┗┛┗┛┃ノ)
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃ https://t.co/2zQISS55Va
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 10, 2020
Damn, the Dark Energy wins again. https://t.co/aJxSUDgMNO
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 10, 2020
America is doomed https://t.co/15j0mbXDk6
— joe perticone (@JoePerticone) January 10, 2020
What’s even the point anymore?
I no longer care about this election. Stay home, don’t vote. No one should be president.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2020