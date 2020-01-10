The healing crystals of the world are a little dimmer today, thanks to the news that Marianne Williamson has suspended her presidential campaign:

BREAKING: Marianne Williamson has suspended her campaign.#AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 10, 2020

Breaking – ⁦@marwilliamson⁩ suspends her presidential campaign “As of today, therefore, I’m suspending my campaign.” pic.twitter.com/NWbdCmHWo2 — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 10, 2020

Is this really happening? Can it be true? Alas, yes:

A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.https://t.co/BqTKQFI338 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 10, 2020

We never thought we’d see the day.

This leaves an opening for Hillary to jump in https://t.co/68M1CyZMu2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2020

Oh God.

Damn, the Dark Energy wins again. https://t.co/aJxSUDgMNO — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 10, 2020

America is doomed https://t.co/15j0mbXDk6 — joe perticone (@JoePerticone) January 10, 2020

What’s even the point anymore?