Julián Castro has officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. And that’s a real shame, because his presence in the race “showed America that a progressive Latino can compete at the highest level of politics and hold his own.” Just ask Raul A. Reyes, a lawyer and member of USA Today’s board of contributors, who wrote an opinion piece for CNN about what a bummer it is that Castro’s no longer running:

What really makes Castro’s exit such a tremendous loss is that he, unlike, say, Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio, is Mexican-American:

Nonetheless, Castro showed America that a progressive Latino can compete at the highest level of politics and hold his own. For Latinos, he was living proof that a Hispanic deserved positive national attention. And unlike former presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Castro was — like the majority of US Latinos — Mexican American, and very proud of his humble origins.

Sorry, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. Guess you guys just don’t count.

Trending

You can imagine how Cruz feels about Reyes’ take. Or, you can just read Cruz’s response:

It shouldn’t need to be said that Reyes’ chosen comparison of Julián Castro to Cruz and Rubio is insulting, but apparently Reyes (and CNN) doesn’t see a problem with it.

Cruz is right.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNhispanicLatinomarco rubioMexican-AmericanRaul A. ReyesTed Cruz