Julián Castro has officially dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. And that’s a real shame, because his presence in the race “showed America that a progressive Latino can compete at the highest level of politics and hold his own.” Just ask Raul A. Reyes, a lawyer and member of USA Today’s board of contributors, who wrote an opinion piece for CNN about what a bummer it is that Castro’s no longer running:

Julián Castro "showed America that a progressive Latino can compete at the highest level of politics and hold his own. For Latinos, he was living proof that a Hispanic deserved positive national attention," writes Raul A. Reyes for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/LgWRmOEwln — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2020

What really makes Castro’s exit such a tremendous loss is that he, unlike, say, Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio, is Mexican-American:

Nonetheless, Castro showed America that a progressive Latino can compete at the highest level of politics and hold his own. For Latinos, he was living proof that a Hispanic deserved positive national attention. And unlike former presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Castro was — like the majority of US Latinos — Mexican American, and very proud of his humble origins.

Sorry, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. Guess you guys just don’t count.

Castro is fourth most successful Latino presidential candidate to date. Out of four. https://t.co/pD2jWfeqj4 pic.twitter.com/dLF2QfC13f — The Bills Are Going to Win the Super Bowl (@HashtagGriswold) January 2, 2020

Later the author tries to differentiate Castro from Cruz and Rubio because he's Mexican and progressive. Again, there was a liberal Mexican-American candidate in 2008! Who made it to the primaries! pic.twitter.com/Sknmq6XFWD — The Bills Are Going to Win the Super Bowl (@HashtagGriswold) January 2, 2020

You can imagine how Cruz feels about Reyes’ take. Or, you can just read Cruz’s response:

“For Latinos, [Castro] was living proof that a Hispanic deserved positive national attention. And unlike..Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Castro was…Mexican American, and very proud of his humble origins.” To CNN’s shock, Marco & I are very both proud of our family origins. https://t.co/Mdoui5Vbu4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 2, 2020

It shouldn’t need to be said that Reyes’ chosen comparison of Julián Castro to Cruz and Rubio is insulting, but apparently Reyes (and CNN) doesn’t see a problem with it.

When Ted Cruz has a point, he has a point and you just gotta admit it. https://t.co/vdnSeF4Bbi — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 2, 2020

Cruz is right.