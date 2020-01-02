Is the New York Times on a roll or what? Earlier this week, they referred to pro-Iran militants to stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as “mourners.” Check out what they had in this past Sunday’s edition:

Isn’t that special?

In “boarding schools,” no less! Systematic persecution of Uighur Muslims sounds a lot nicer if you frame it in nicer terms. Euphemisms are fun, aren’t they?

For what it’s worth, at least the author of the article does more justice to the story than the headline and “boarding schools” crap do:

Clearly what’s going on is much more than “weaning” kids in “boarding schools.” So why can’t the New York Times be honest in their headline?

Lately?

Do better, New York Times. When you’re already pretty much at rock-bottom, that shouldn’t be difficult.

Tags: boarding schoolsChinaconcentration campsMuslimsnew york timesnytUighur MuslimsUighurs