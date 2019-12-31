The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement is still reeling from this past weekend’s deadly shooting, but hey, at least The Hill is on top of the important stuff:
A shooting in White Settlement is calling attention to its name – again https://t.co/3MUNEnVQvR pic.twitter.com/iL0rUO98dP
— The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2019
Way to get to the heart of the matter, guys.
Is this a joke
— Jake (@jakekittrell44) December 31, 2019
A shooting in a church stopped by a good guy with a gun and this is the story they want to tell. https://t.co/8qjV1bxEsm
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 31, 2019
Oh……this is the important story?
— 🍗🎄Fred-O Acosta, Concentrate..🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 31, 2019
Glad we finally got to the important part of this story 🤔 https://t.co/nrZ0BY0qYY
— Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) December 31, 2019
Instead of focusing on what actually happened you’re focused on this? Wow.
— Nic (@NicGonzalez11) December 31, 2019
What does this have to do with anything?
— Unagi (@brownrobin64) December 31, 2019
— Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) December 31, 2019
Seriously. This is what the media wants to focus on.
My word, you people are insufferable.
— Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) December 31, 2019
Kind of like the way The Hill calls attention to its own stupidity – again?
— Just L (aka Belaglik the Biddy) (@JustLittleOldL) December 31, 2019
Yeah, kind of like that.