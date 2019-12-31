Dr. Nancy L. Cohen had an opinion piece in today’s New York Times asserting that “G.O.P. women, at both the national and state levels, are on the brink of extinction.”

According to Cohen, Republican female politicians who aren’t in lockstep with Donald Trump are in particular danger, especially if Trump is re-elected.

Cohen’s piece is an opinion piece because it’s her opinion that “the future for Republican women in politics looks very bleak indeed.” It’s GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s opinion that Cohen doesn’t know what she’s talking about:

Seems like maybe the future of Republican women isn’t quite so bleak after all.

