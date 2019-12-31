Dr. Nancy L. Cohen had an opinion piece in today’s New York Times asserting that “G.O.P. women, at both the national and state levels, are on the brink of extinction.”

According to Cohen, Republican female politicians who aren’t in lockstep with Donald Trump are in particular danger, especially if Trump is re-elected.

Cohen’s piece is an opinion piece because it’s her opinion that “the future for Republican women in politics looks very bleak indeed.” It’s GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik’s opinion that Cohen doesn’t know what she’s talking about:

Apparently the @gop @nrcc #EPAC success recruiting a historic number of women candidates for 2020 is triggering today’s @nytopinion page meltdown fueled by the #Resistance vortex. The NYT wishful thinking conveniently ignores the facts: (THREAD – this might be a long one)… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

✔️Historic number of GOP women have filed to run for Congress in 2020 – 181 – more than ever before.

✔️Majority of @NRCC Young Guns (top tier candidates) are women. That’s never even been close before. Huge win for the cycle. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

✔️GOP Women candidates are raising historic amounts of💰for their campaigns – in some cases outraising embattled Democrat incumbents. And outpolling them too. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

✔️Impeachment Democrat Max Rose faces a tough slog against popular, hardworking, and proven vote getter @NMalliotakis (and he has a primary!)

✔️@YoungKimCA is running laps around her opponent and is clearly one of the strongest candidates of 2020. Already outpolling the Dem. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

✔️@hinsonashley has what it takes to win her Iowa swing district where Democrat generic polls continue to tank.

✔️Sharice Davids’ has faced disastrous local interviews on impeachment and is basically in hiding. She will face either @sarahartweir or @amanda_adkins in November. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

✔️Kendra Horn is in big trouble and she will face one of two strong GOP Women: @stephaniebice or @NeeseForOK5

✔️@gcollins624 posted big first time candidate fundraising numbers in TX

✔️@MaElviraSalazar is an incredibly strong GOP candidate in a tough swing district. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

✔️@MichelleSteelCA ‘s polling and fundraising is very strong against vulnerable Harley Rouda in CA.

✔️@karenhandel will beat Lucy McBath in Georgia since Lucy lives in a different state.

✔️@NancyMace will win in SC in this pro-Trump district. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

At the start of 2019, mainstream media gloated about the impossibility of an effective & comprehensive GOP effort to recruit women candidates. We went to work & successfully recruited the strongest slate of GOP women candidates in any cycle. Ever. And it’s not even 2020! — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

#EPAC is just getting started. We will double down in 2020 to increase our number of GOP women in the House. Thx to the support of @GOPLeader @SteveScalise @NRCC @SusanWBrooks @WinningForWomen @VIEWPAC @RightNowWomen @SBAList & the generous supporters across America 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀️ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

And thanks most of all to the talented, hardworking, passionate, strong, and determined GOP women candidates who had the courage to step into the arena on behalf of their communities and country. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

Seems like maybe the future of Republican women isn’t quite so bleak after all.