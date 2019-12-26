Chuck Todd was interviewed recently by Rolling Stone’s Peter Wade, where he discussed his upcoming “Meet the Press” special focused “on journalism and the weaponization of disinformation.”

Todd, of course, is an expert on the subject, though not for the reason he thinks. More from Rolling Stone:

Chuck Todd: For the last two or three years we’ve been pondering a social media special like this. Last year we focused on climate change. But had we not done climate change, we were in the social media world thinking about what it was doing to our politics. And then you realize it’s the misinformation. This is bigger than social media. The Ukraine story for me really crystallized it. And for good or bad, our show has been at the forefront of this. The first Sunday of the Trump administration is when the phrase, “alternative facts” was debuted. It was on Meet the Press Rudy that Giuliani used the phrase “Truth isn’t truth.” So look, whether we’d liked it or not, our platform has been used, or they’ve attempted to use our platform to essentially disseminate, or to sort of, what I would say, is lay the groundwork for this. … So I do think one of the things that I want to explore on this is the incentive structure. One of the things we don’t fully appreciate in mainstream media on these attacks is that it’s become fun to attack the press, if that makes sense, on the right. It doesn’t matter if we’re right or wrong, attack them anyway. This is, to me, the greater challenge we have, which is that pretending the media is a liar or fake news and all this stuff, is sport. Trump has turned this into sport. People that are the loudest chanters of fake news and accusatory of us are the ones who, under a lie detector, would probably take our word over any word they’ve heard from the other side on whether something was poisonous or not. Hannity says drink it, and so-and-so says don’t. Who do you trust? So I do think that is something that this sort of cheering on falsehoods for sport, wow, have we gone off the rails on the right side of the silo of the conversation that’s taking place.

God forbid media firefighters like Chuck Todd take a look in the damn mirror and realize that many of the “attacks” on the press are deserved.

Why would any elected Republican go on @MeetThePress after this interview?https://t.co/xRAnOA8V6J — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 26, 2019

Another question: Why would anyone take Chuck Todd and our media seriously after this interview? Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, has just about had it with Todd’s self-righteous indignation over a grave the media dug for themselves:

Chuck Todd shares office space with Joy Reid and Brian Williams and is lamenting to us common folk how misinformation spreads. https://t.co/ZDmWksuxA0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2019

People like Chuck Todd wandering around the media wilderness wondering how misinformation spreads on social media and not taking two minutes to ask colleagues Brian Williams or Rachel Maddow is just incredible. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd is the Principle Skinner Children who are wrong meme, walking and talking. You lied to people, Your corporate media world lies to people, Chuck. People got tired of it. And they aren't going to listen until you stop lying to them. This isn't hard. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2019

"I used to work in Democrat politics. Why won't you listen to us?" – Chuck Todd, Jim Schuttio, Jake Tapper, George Sephanoupolis… — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2019

Wait until Chuck Todd learns how much money his network handed Donald Trump in the early and mid 2000's. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2019

He’ll be shocked! They’re always the last to know, you know.

Just this morning on Twitter, Tom Brokaw is still excusing away Richard Jewell.. How far up your own ass do you have to be as an industry to not actually see this? https://t.co/UiXRu66doC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2019

So far that you’re oozing out of your own nose.

