Good luck finding a harder-working firefighter out there than CNN’s Brian Stelter. In addition to anchoring “Reliable Sources” and authoring a daily newsletter, he dedicates much of his time to watching Fox News so he can inform his viewers what people who aren’t tuned into CNN (which is most people) are seeing on FNC.
He takes his job very seriously.
There was one consistent theme on Trump's favorite morning show today: Impeachment, this historic rebuke, will actually help him win re-election. https://t.co/wTGqxSEASV
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 19, 2019