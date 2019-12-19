Good luck finding a harder-working firefighter out there than CNN’s Brian Stelter. In addition to anchoring “Reliable Sources” and authoring a daily newsletter, he dedicates much of his time to watching Fox News so he can inform his viewers what people who aren’t tuned into CNN (which is most people) are seeing on FNC.

He takes his job very seriously.

He knows that this was a consistent theme because he watched “FOX & Friends” today. For three hours:

That’s dedication!

We’re honestly not sure, but we’d be interested in learning more about any job that doesn’t actually require us to do our job. It seems to be working out really well for Brian.

Keeps him busy, we suppose.

Heh. Honestly, we don’t blame him!

