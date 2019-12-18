In case you missed it, since dropping out of the presidential race he had no chance in hell of winning, Beto O’Rourke’s really embraced the whole “wanderer just trying to find himself” look:
Wow, Beto really grew a beard since he dropped out of the race pic.twitter.com/DDeuMI5IO8
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 18, 2019
It’s certainly got Ted Cruz’s attention:
nice beard https://t.co/5Oxzr3hOLY
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 18, 2019
OMG. Just two innocuous words, but somehow, they manage to be so much more than that.
😂
— Earthwind (Q) (17) (5:5) (@earthwind777) December 18, 2019
Amazing.
— Bryan Cheong 🍡 (@bryancsk) December 18, 2019
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 18, 2019
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 18, 2019
My God.
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 18, 2019
Beto O’Rourke apparently wants what Cruz has: A Senate seat and a beard.
ZODIAC CLAIMS ANOTHER VICTIM
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 18, 2019
MY GOD GET THE BODY BAG
— BIG Kunu (@BigChuck9) December 18, 2019