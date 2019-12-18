In case you missed it, since dropping out of the presidential race he had no chance in hell of winning, Beto O’Rourke’s really embraced the whole “wanderer just trying to find himself” look:

It’s certainly got Ted Cruz’s attention:

OMG. Just two innocuous words, but somehow, they manage to be so much more than that.

Trending

Beto O’Rourke apparently wants what Cruz has: A Senate seat and a beard.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: beardBeto O'RourkeTed Cruz