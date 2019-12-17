As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter wasn’t thrilled with SCOTUS Justice Neil Gorsuch’s appearance on “FOX & Friends” today. He found it very inappropriate, you guys:

In our post, we asked how Stelter felt about Justice Stephen Breyer pitching his own book on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” back in 2015. Well, thanks to Twitter, we have our answer:

Guess that was “appropriate.”

You know it, baby!

True story:

Isn’t this fun?

You know, there’s a moral to this story:

That’s Real News, Mr. President.

