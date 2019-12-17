As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Brian Stelter wasn’t thrilled with SCOTUS Justice Neil Gorsuch’s appearance on “FOX & Friends” today. He found it very inappropriate, you guys:

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on "Fox & Friends" right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019

In our post, we asked how Stelter felt about Justice Stephen Breyer pitching his own book on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” back in 2015. Well, thanks to Twitter, we have our answer:

What's the coolest (just-announced) booking of Colbert's second week, Stephen Breyer or Ban Ki-Moon or Bernie Sanders? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 31, 2015

.@Tonymauro: "Why are you going on Stephen Colbert’s show?"

Justice Stephen Breyer: "He has a serious news show" http://t.co/fvrV8wYv1G — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 13, 2015

Guess that was “appropriate.”

You know it, baby!

True story:

"RBG" premiering on TV now >>> https://t.co/SkO5l93G7n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 4, 2018

Isn’t this fun?

But, but.. it's different when we do it. — * (@JamesMa18187394) December 17, 2019

You know, there’s a moral to this story:

Brian Stelter is the dumbest person in all of media. pic.twitter.com/7sHC2o4bDi — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2019

That’s Real News, Mr. President.