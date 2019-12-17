As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN hall monitor and resident Fox News authority Brian Stelter was very troubled by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s appearance on “FOX & Friends” today (despite other SCOTUS justices appearing on Real News programs like “The Daily Show” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”):

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on "Fox & Friends" right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019

Well, this will probably come as a major shock, but it turns out that Stelter’s not the only one at CNN who’s disturbed. Here’s CNN natsec and legal analyst Susan Hennessey:

I don't object to Gorsuch promoting his book (I mean, it's weird but he's not the first). But appearing on Fox & Friends and not news programs on other networks is a bad look. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 17, 2019

Was it also “a bad look” when Gorsuch appeared on CNN?

fwiw, he did CNN during his first blitz of interviews promoting his book. (along with the Post, AP, the Journal, LAT, etc …) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) December 17, 2019

Yes, but that was months ago as part of the book release. This is a one-off interview as far as I can tell, so unless he is doing another round of networks it creates a perception of partisanship and bias. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 17, 2019

Allow us to translate from Hennessese: “Yes, but that was different because this time he went on Fox News and we don’t like Fox News.”

He did appear on other networks to promote the book. That includes CNN, your network, when it was released in September. pic.twitter.com/TWbGb6Oqqu — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) December 17, 2019

He appeared on CNN, is that a news organization? I've heard it both ways. — Sports Ball (@balling_it) December 17, 2019

Ha! Seems like a fair question at this point. Particularly in light of fellow CNN analyst Asha Rangappa’s own take on Gorsuch’s Fox News appearance, which is arguably even stupider than Hennessey’s:

uhhhhh why is a Supreme Court justice doing a TV interview https://t.co/8UxuqQsNfr — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) December 17, 2019

Gee, we have no idea! This is unprecedented, that’s for sure.

Running into heavy traffic would ultimately be less painful than trying to justify Rangappa’s outrage. Apparently Asha, like Susan, can’t seem to muster the same level of righteous indignation over Gorsuch’s appearing on her own network:

CNN, where you work, interviewed Gorsuch in September https://t.co/cZYdWFIkEc — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 17, 2019

https://t.co/Mi0lBwYg81 it was a good interview, too — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 17, 2019

And Gorsuch wasn’t even the only SCOTUS justice to sit in the CNN spotlight:

Why didn’t you send a similar tweet when the TV network you regularly appear on interviewed a Supreme Court justice for an entire hour?https://t.co/7xihsPEPzk — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 17, 2019

And not only that, but Ginsburg was the subject of a fawning film on … CNN.

CNN: "Gorsuch going on TV is totally out of line" Also CNN: pic.twitter.com/0igSuR0iZ6 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2019

So.

She's not very bright. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 17, 2019

Seems to be a widespread problem over there.

This morning's freak-out about Gorsuch promoting his book on F&F, led by media janitor Stelter, has been amusing. Gorsuch did appear on other news networks, including Hennessey's CNN. But, ohmigosh, what if Fox News viewers saw him too? WHAT THEN? THIS IS IMPORTANT, GAH https://t.co/lDkZjCau37 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 17, 2019

Journalists, man. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 17, 2019

You know what's most interesting about Stelter, Hennessey, and the rest of the hyperventilating morons who got upset that Gorsuch appeared on F&F? Not one of them mentioned anything alarming (or even noteworthy!) about the *content of his interview.* — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 17, 2019

It would be one thing if Gorsuch had gone on TV and criticized a political candidate during an election (*cough*Ginsburg*cough*). But these journo bozos can't even point to anything Gorsuch even said that they find interesting, alarming, or noteworthy. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 17, 2019

Because they’re partisan hacks. Plain and simple.

To be fair, no one watches CNN. Even the people who work there, apparently. — Sir 'editorial standards' Mycroft (@sir_mycroft) December 17, 2019

Heh.