Pro-impeachment Democrats are quickly losing whatever leverage — and we use that term very loosely — they had. And instead of taking some time to collect themselves and get their act together, they’re apparently greasing up their hands even more.

Impeachment torchbearer Adam Schiff is now insisting that Mike Pence declassify a supplemental written submission from Jennifer Williams, Pence’s special adviser for Europe and Russia. And if Pence refuses, Schiff and House Democrats have no choice but to assume that Pence is trying “to obstruct the House’s impeachment inquiry” because he has something to hide:

JUST IN: Adam Schiff is not a serious person and should be treated accordingly.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffdeclassifyDonald Trumpimpeachment inquiryJennifer WilliamsMike Pencesupplemental submissionsupplemental written submission