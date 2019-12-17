Pro-impeachment Democrats are quickly losing whatever leverage — and we use that term very loosely — they had. And instead of taking some time to collect themselves and get their act together, they’re apparently greasing up their hands even more.

Impeachment torchbearer Adam Schiff is now insisting that Mike Pence declassify a supplemental written submission from Jennifer Williams, Pence’s special adviser for Europe and Russia. And if Pence refuses, Schiff and House Democrats have no choice but to assume that Pence is trying “to obstruct the House’s impeachment inquiry” because he has something to hide:

JUST IN: Schiff suggests that a supplemental letter provided by a Pence aide — which the VP's office won't declassify — "raises profound questions" about Pence's knowledge of Trump's effort to get Ukraine to launch investigation. pic.twitter.com/BJL1mu4IIv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 17, 2019

JUST IN: Adam Schiff is not a serious person and should be treated accordingly.

Take it to Court. https://t.co/oES5AsXIWw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 17, 2019

"Schiff suggests" I stopped reading right here. — random thoughts (@musings_n) December 17, 2019

Imagine taking Schiff seriously — Kevin Denver ✌️🐴 (@GiftHorseMedia) December 17, 2019

No one cares. This is last minute Kavanaugh BS all over again. — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2019

Oh look, more 11th hour accusations. Feels like Kavanaugh all over again. At this point, I literally don't believe ANYTHING Adam Schiff says. https://t.co/hopn1edt7B — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 17, 2019

Schiff is a liar — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 17, 2019