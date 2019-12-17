CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour recently spoke with Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein, where she asked him to explain how America became so politically polarized. Yes, really:
American politics faces extraordinary levels of polarization. But what brought the country to this point? @ezraklein breaks down what's behind it, as explored in his new book, "Why We're Polarized". pic.twitter.com/lI4Qyd5UoZ
— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 17, 2019
He had to write a whole book about it? Was it just page after page of photos of himself? Because we don’t need a book to tell us that hack journalists like Ezra Klein are a huge reason for the polarization.
This is a joke right?
— DCNewman40 (@DCNEWMAN40) December 17, 2019
Ayfkm
— Honey badger (@beverly_crider) December 17, 2019
Ezra. Ezra is why.
— You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) December 17, 2019
Asking the creator of Journolist without a hint of irony "Why are we so polarized?" https://t.co/mu97DVK5iE
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2019
"Why We're Fat" by Ben & Jerry https://t.co/LA2X4I25yZ
— 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 17, 2019
The polarizing media asking the media what caused our polarization. Now that's rich.
— Jonathan Smoak (@Smoakinguy) December 17, 2019
Self-awareness takes another holiday. https://t.co/mIMBYebh94
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 17, 2019
The lack of self awareness is approaching myriad infinities.#journOlist
— No Treason (@DeGuerre_Nom) December 17, 2019