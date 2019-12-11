Yesterday afternoon, the New York Times’ Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman reported that Donald Trump would be signing an executive order meant to target anti-Semitism on college campuses:

According to Baker and Haberman, the order would effectively label Jews as a race or nationality.

Which, as you all know, effectively makes Donald Trump Adolf Hitler.

The freakout was swift and severe:

Seth Mandel collected some extra-special meltdowns:

There are plenty more where that came from, but you get the idea. The thing is, the freakout was all based on a poorly sourced and reported piece.

Emphasis on “poorly reported.” Because — and we know this will come as a huge shock to you — the New York Times white-hot scoop thoroughly mischaracterized the executive order.

Even Vox’s Zack Beauchamp (who had flipped out earlier) and Ian Millhiser were calling the New York Times out on their BS:

When you’ve lost Ian Millhiser, you know you’ve screwed up. Bigly.

The New York Times got what they wanted: A massive Twitter freakout over Donald Trump. Journalistic integrity would dictate that they quit pulling this crap, but as they are apparently completely bereft of journalistic integrity, we can look forward to lots more like this.

And pass up an opportunity to turn Donald Trump into the second coming of Adolf Hitler? Please.

Mission accomplished, New York Times!

