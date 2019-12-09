Elizabeth Warren’s not quite doing as well in the polls as she once was. Maybe a new campaign spokesman will shake things up in her favor! Everyone, say hello to Will Baskin-Gerwitz:

Excited to announce that I'm joining @TeamWarren as her newest spokesman out of HQ! Can't tell you all how excited I am to get on the front lines of @ewarren's fight for Big Structural Change. — Will Baskin-Gerwitz (@wbgerwitz) December 9, 2019

We could tell you why he’s a perfect fit for her, but why tell you when @ComfortablySmug can just show you? Behold:

Strong start for Elizabeth Warren's new spokesman! pic.twitter.com/aHBNcapIpu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 9, 2019

Brilliant.

Fantastic — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2019

ahahhaha — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2019

you can't make this stuff up. — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 9, 2019

Unforced errors are my favorite. 😂🤣 — (((Socratic Methodist))) (@SoqRateez) December 9, 2019

The jokes write themselves https://t.co/szu1g2ETh1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2019

The writers of America season 4 are really hitting it out of the park https://t.co/UTEDAdFWOq — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 9, 2019

On the other hand:

Well, maybe she's lying about not drinking coffee. She's done it before. — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 9, 2019

Good point.

***

Update:

Looks like @ComfortablySmug and his minions can take yet another victory lap: