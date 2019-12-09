Elizabeth Warren’s not quite doing as well in the polls as she once was. Maybe a new campaign spokesman will shake things up in her favor! Everyone, say hello to Will Baskin-Gerwitz:
Excited to announce that I'm joining @TeamWarren as her newest spokesman out of HQ! Can't tell you all how excited I am to get on the front lines of @ewarren's fight for Big Structural Change.
— Will Baskin-Gerwitz (@wbgerwitz) December 9, 2019
We could tell you why he’s a perfect fit for her, but why tell you when @ComfortablySmug can just show you? Behold:
Strong start for Elizabeth Warren's new spokesman! pic.twitter.com/aHBNcapIpu
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 9, 2019
Brilliant.
Fantastic
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2019
ahahhaha
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2019
Amazing.
— A.P. Nehring❗️ (@AndrewNehring) December 9, 2019
you can't make this stuff up.
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 9, 2019
Unforced errors are my favorite. 😂🤣
— (((Socratic Methodist))) (@SoqRateez) December 9, 2019
The jokes write themselves https://t.co/szu1g2ETh1
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2019
The writers of America season 4 are really hitting it out of the park https://t.co/UTEDAdFWOq
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 9, 2019
On the other hand:
Well, maybe she's lying about not drinking coffee.
She's done it before.
— That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) December 9, 2019
Good point.
***
Update:
Looks like @ComfortablySmug and his minions can take yet another victory lap:
HAHAHAHAAHAHHA
Minions making these clowns surrender daily pic.twitter.com/Lp8E3vYKJg
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 9, 2019