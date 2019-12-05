Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of control over House Democrats. Maybe that’s why she’s always trying to take shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: She’s jealous!
Seriously, McConnell seems to have staked out a very cozy place in Pelosi’s craw:
Pelosi just called McConnell "a rogue Senate leader…."
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) December 5, 2019
Ouch! She got him, guys!
lol she mad https://t.co/XpQfuSMvHt
— “Caitlin” (@thefactualprep) December 5, 2019
The madder she gets, the more powerful Cocaine Mitch becomes.
— Matthew G. Agvent (@Aggs17) December 5, 2019
Is she TRYING to make him sound cool? https://t.co/X7VGVXwZNd
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 5, 2019
Every new nickname they come up with just makes him sound even more badass https://t.co/wV1XbmFrOW
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 5, 2019
Seriously. When will Democrats learn that every attack on Mitch McConnell only makes him stronger?
They just keep handing him new campaign slogans. smdh
— Stacking Things on Top of Other Things (@Stacking_Things) December 5, 2019
He can do so much with this …
Cocaine Mitch McConnell: Nuclear Rogue
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 5, 2019
Rogue Leader? With Star Wars coming in two weeks?
There's no way Cocaine Mitch doesn't run with this. https://t.co/4MQAlps80p
— Brodigan Strong Style (@brodigan) December 5, 2019
Good job Nancy, you just made him one of the heroes of STAR WARS. https://t.co/e7joyniAVf
— Christmasoteric (@EsotericCD) December 5, 2019
“Rogue Senate Leader”
In theaters this summer. https://t.co/bJchwDWj6U
— Doug Andres (@DougAndres) December 5, 2019
https://t.co/qnSPGoP5Nk pic.twitter.com/jPCqpw8uta
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 5, 2019
INBOX: https://t.co/BGh6GPOYmQ pic.twitter.com/GUyIQbjHpf
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019
10/10 would watch this movie https://t.co/ndpErKfROo
— Valerie Chicola (@valeriechicola) December 5, 2019
Damn straight.