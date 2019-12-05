Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of control over House Democrats. Maybe that’s why she’s always trying to take shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: She’s jealous!

Seriously, McConnell seems to have staked out a very cozy place in Pelosi’s craw:

Pelosi just called McConnell "a rogue Senate leader…." — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) December 5, 2019

Ouch! She got him, guys!

The madder she gets, the more powerful Cocaine Mitch becomes.

Is she TRYING to make him sound cool? https://t.co/X7VGVXwZNd — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 5, 2019

Every new nickname they come up with just makes him sound even more badass https://t.co/wV1XbmFrOW — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 5, 2019

Seriously. When will Democrats learn that every attack on Mitch McConnell only makes him stronger?

They just keep handing him new campaign slogans. smdh — Stacking Things on Top of Other Things (@Stacking_Things) December 5, 2019

He can do so much with this …

Cocaine Mitch McConnell: Nuclear Rogue — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 5, 2019

Rogue Leader? With Star Wars coming in two weeks? There's no way Cocaine Mitch doesn't run with this. https://t.co/4MQAlps80p — Brodigan Strong Style (@brodigan) December 5, 2019

Good job Nancy, you just made him one of the heroes of STAR WARS. https://t.co/e7joyniAVf — Christmasoteric (@EsotericCD) December 5, 2019

“Rogue Senate Leader” In theaters this summer. https://t.co/bJchwDWj6U — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) December 5, 2019

10/10 would watch this movie https://t.co/ndpErKfROo — Valerie Chicola (@valeriechicola) December 5, 2019

Damn straight.