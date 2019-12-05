Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of control over House Democrats. Maybe that’s why she’s always trying to take shots at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: She’s jealous!

Seriously, McConnell seems to have staked out a very cozy place in Pelosi’s craw:

Ouch! She got him, guys!

The madder she gets, the more powerful Cocaine Mitch becomes.

Trending

Seriously. When will Democrats learn that every attack on Mitch McConnell only makes him stronger?

He can do so much with this …

Damn straight.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mitch McConnellNancy Pelosirogue