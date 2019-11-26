CNN keeps insisting that they’re Real News, Mr. President. But they really could’ve fooled us.

Newsbusters managing editor Curtis Houck, who watches CNN so you don’t have to, spotted this super-clever chyron today:

The latest annoying CNN chyron, reminding us why they're not a news network and instead a punch of liberal partisan hacks pic.twitter.com/9Meenm0SSg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 26, 2019

See what they did there? Because Donald Trump thinks he’s a king. They indulged and encouraged President Barack Obama’s delusions of grandeur, but President Donald Trump is another story.