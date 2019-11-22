There’s been a lot of talk about impeachment hearing witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, but we must admit, the news that he was wounded by an IUD was a genuinely shocking revelation. Wait, what?

Damn. We’d regret that error, too.

The article was originally posted on October 29. No idea when the correction actually went out, but it’s good that someone got to it eventually.

