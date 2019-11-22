In case you missed it, this morning on “FOX & Friends,” Donald Trump once again pushed the debunked Crowdstrike conspiracy theory:

“They gave the server to Crowdstrike,” says @POTUS. “Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?” pic.twitter.com/x3IRnQWWlE — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 22, 2019

Trump is still, even at this late date, spreading the debunked CrowdStrike conspiracy theory. There was no one server given to CrowdStrike. And there wasn't a Ukranian company. https://t.co/07Veqf5l2d — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 22, 2019

This sort of thing is decidedly … not helpful.

That said, though, there’s also something annoying about media firefighters who’ve been more than willing to buy into any conspiracy theory involving Trump calling him out for this:

Can't emphasize enough that this is 9/11-truther, the-moon-landing-was-faked level nutso. https://t.co/UJH42cU6p4 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 22, 2019

And there’s something extremely extra-annoying about this response from CNN hall monitor (and resident Fox News expert) Brian Stelter:

Will it even make the nightly news tonight? https://t.co/EQBSrLYyaN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2019

Look, everybody. Mr. Reliable Sources himself is worried that what he believes should be a major story will be overlooked by major media outlets on the nightly news.

Did ABC Epstein cover up story even make CNN news feeds at all? — John Chambers Jr 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jchambers1535) November 22, 2019

Kind of like the ABC Epstein coverup you ignored? — Zach Heller 🎺🎺🎺 (@_44zh) November 22, 2019

I know what won’t make the nightly news tonight….#EpsteinCoverup — Sean Bakke (@SeanBakke) November 22, 2019

Dude – you actively work to hide the media’s role in helping a pedophile and you’re gonna complain about what makes the news? — Conservative (@BrownDeerRepub) November 22, 2019

Did we mention that Stelter himself has trafficked in Trump-related conspiracy theories?

How much play did you give the whole "Melania Trump is missing"? pic.twitter.com/DjmhW6wJlH — Oppo Research (@TheRealOppo) November 22, 2019

A decent amount, in fact.

Don’t know. What did Zucker tell you guys to put on tonight? — 2+2=5 (@SomeBogusName) November 22, 2019

The lack of self awareness you have astounds me every day. — Jimmy (@jrichardlusk) November 22, 2019