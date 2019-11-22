In case you missed it, this morning on “FOX & Friends,” Donald Trump once again pushed the debunked Crowdstrike conspiracy theory:

This sort of thing is decidedly … not helpful.

That said, though, there’s also something annoying about media firefighters who’ve been more than willing to buy into any conspiracy theory involving Trump calling him out for this:

And there’s something extremely extra-annoying about this response from CNN hall monitor (and resident Fox News expert) Brian Stelter:

Look, everybody. Mr. Reliable Sources himself is worried that what he believes should be a major story will be overlooked by major media outlets on the nightly news.

Did we mention that Stelter himself has trafficked in Trump-related conspiracy theories?

A decent amount, in fact.

