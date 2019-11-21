If Chris Cuomo didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him. Not sure how, though, because he’s extra-special.

Earlier today, Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that he’s never been able to hear a phone conversation that wasn’t carried out on speakerphone:

Cuomo seemed skeptical, and conveyed his skepticism in a tweet:

But that wasn’t enough. Cuomo also had to stick it to Trump on CNN today. So, he decided to enlist his mother. Problem is, he forgot to give her the script first:

“Let’s just play with that for a second.” Oh, Chris.

Can you blame her?

Tags: chris cuomoCNNDana BashDonald Trumpmomphonespeakerphone