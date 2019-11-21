If Chris Cuomo didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him. Not sure how, though, because he’s extra-special.

Earlier today, Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that he’s never been able to hear a phone conversation that wasn’t carried out on speakerphone:

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Cuomo seemed skeptical, and conveyed his skepticism in a tweet:

What is potus trying to say ? https://t.co/MT3xQik5Ze — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 21, 2019

But that wasn’t enough. Cuomo also had to stick it to Trump on CNN today. So, he decided to enlist his mother. Problem is, he forgot to give her the script first:

Fredo is King of the self-own pic.twitter.com/ptPngFPj6f — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 21, 2019

“Let’s just play with that for a second.” Oh, Chris.

Criiiinnnggeeee — ConservatishInSeattle 🦃🍁🏈 (@PaperPlateMask3) November 21, 2019

Hahahahaha hahahahaha hahahahaha — Lu (@jllgraham) November 21, 2019

Yikes — nonyabiz (@Onlyafool1) November 21, 2019

Dana Bash looks like she might literally die of embarrassment in that clip — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 21, 2019

Can you blame her?