Were you still thinking about going to see “Ford v. Ferrari”? Well, before you buy your tickets, there’s something you should know: it focuses almost exclusively on straight, white men.

That “leftist hack” honor goes to Bloomberg News’ Hannah Elliott, who blew the lid off of this affront to diversity.

Imagine having to balance your love of cars with your disdain for the straight white men who worked on and raced them. It’s gotta be difficult.

We’re gonna give the last word to Iowahawk, because he’s one of those awful “car guys” and also he should pretty much have the last word on everything:

Heh.

