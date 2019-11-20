Parents of daughters already have enough to worry about. Parents of daughters in Illinois Township High School District 211 now have one more thing to worry about: their daughters being forced to change out of their clothes in front of biological males who choose to identify as female.

In Palatine, Illinois, a four-year-long debate over “access to locker rooms for transgender students” came to an end this week when the school board of School District 211 voted 5 to 2 to permit students identifying as female to use the female locker rooms. The fight began back in 2015, when Obama’s Department of Education accused the district of breaking the law for refusing to allow a male identifying as female into the girls’ locker room. After two federal lawsuits, the board decided to vote in favor of permitting students who identify as transgender to use whichever bathroom or locker room they feel the most comfortable with. The new policy reads in part that transgender students “shall be treated and supported in a manner consistent with their gender identity, which shall include students having access to restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity.” Female students were upset by this decision, especially as their comfort seemed of little consequence or concern to decision-makers. “I do not want to see a transgender student naked in the locker rooms,” one girl said. Another student, Julia Burca of Fremd High School, was equally blunt: “I feel very uncomfortable and I feel it’s against my rights as a student.” … Previously, the school district had permitted transgender students to use the locker room of their choice but had asked that male students identifying as female change in a private area. This, as you can imagine, was not considered adequate by transgender students and their allies, and one transgender student, Nova Maday, filed a lawsuit against the district in 2017 because he was asked to use a different changing area that, as the Chicago Tribune put it, “other girls were not required to use.”

So, one transgender student decided that she shouldn’t have to change in a private changing area, and the school board decided that that was reason enough to jeopardize the physical and emotional well-being of countless female students. A handful of transgender students who can’t bear the thought of changing their clothes in private have effectively been given the power by the school board to violate young women’s privacy.

How can this policy be considered even remotely reasonable?

The young girl’s pain and tears broke my heart.

Women and girls can no longer find privacy in their changing rooms.

The feminist movement has failed and betrayed girls and women on this issue. Shameful.Painful.Harmful.

