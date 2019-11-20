Impeachment proceedings aren’t exactly a recipe for fun, so we’ll take a lighthearted moment where we can get it. Regardless of how you feel about Gordon Sondland, you’ve gotta admit that this photo is pretty fantastic:
This Amb. Sondland pic is the greatest. via @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/wzA8JbcSfB
— Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) November 20, 2019
Matt McClain from @washingtonpost is genius for grabbing this pic
— Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) November 20, 2019
It’s the sort of thing that’s just begging for a caption contest.
Facial Expression: Who me?
— Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) November 20, 2019
Has some serious “Did I do that?!?” Urkel vibes pic.twitter.com/uPBIRKPxw0
— DJ-KIMchi 📰 📉🤦🏽 (@djjkim) November 20, 2019
Can we all agree that the "Pizazz" finally showed up?
— Allyson Malek (@allymalek) November 20, 2019
Caption: "Where'd the other amigos go?"
— Truth_2019 (plz help me get 500 followers) (@TruthHurts_2019) November 20, 2019
That 'No F's' left to give look!
— Missy Burton Ⓥ (@BMissy) November 20, 2019
"feeling real cute today– might destroy a presidency"
— Emily 🅙 (@EmilyCohenB) November 20, 2019
*record scratch* So, you're wondering how I got here… https://t.co/KiHoZBouzE
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 20, 2019
*record scratch*
*freeze frame*
"Yeah that's me. You're probably wondering how I got myself into this mess."
— Sergio Palma (@SkeletonKey_LA) November 20, 2019
Keep ’em comin’.