Impeachment proceedings aren’t exactly a recipe for fun, so we’ll take a lighthearted moment where we can get it. Regardless of how you feel about Gordon Sondland, you’ve gotta admit that this photo is pretty fantastic:

This Amb. Sondland pic is the greatest. via @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/wzA8JbcSfB — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) November 20, 2019

Matt McClain from @washingtonpost is genius for grabbing this pic — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) November 20, 2019

It’s the sort of thing that’s just begging for a caption contest.

Facial Expression: Who me? — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) November 20, 2019

Has some serious “Did I do that?!?” Urkel vibes pic.twitter.com/uPBIRKPxw0 — DJ-KIMchi 📰 📉🤦🏽 (@djjkim) November 20, 2019

Can we all agree that the "Pizazz" finally showed up? — Allyson Malek (@allymalek) November 20, 2019

Caption: "Where'd the other amigos go?" — Truth_2019 (plz help me get 500 followers) (@TruthHurts_2019) November 20, 2019

That 'No F's' left to give look! — Missy Burton Ⓥ (@BMissy) November 20, 2019

"feeling real cute today– might destroy a presidency" — Emily 🅙 (@EmilyCohenB) November 20, 2019

*record scratch* So, you're wondering how I got here… https://t.co/KiHoZBouzE — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 20, 2019

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

"Yeah that's me. You're probably wondering how I got myself into this mess." — Sergio Palma (@SkeletonKey_LA) November 20, 2019

Keep ’em comin’.