The Associated Press tweeted today that Donald Trump contradicted Gordon Sondland’s testimony:

More from the AP:

President Donald Trump is insisting Wednesday that he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine and declared that impeachment hearings should be brought to an end.

The president read from handwritten notes when speaking to reporters on the White House lawn nearly an hour later than his scheduled departure for Texas.

Trump addressed the ongoing testimony from Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, who linked the president to a decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into a political rival.

Except … Donald Trump didn’t contradict anything:

Just how egregious is the AP’s bogus reporting? Even Resistance CNN reporter Daniel Dale is calling them out:

Dale’s CNN career pretty much revolves around busting Donald Trump. So for him to call out the AP for this is pretty major. Even he has a line.

Seriously, though, good on Dale. If the case against Trump is really so clear-cut and damning, the media shouldn’t have to resort to making crap up.

It’s worth noting that about an hour after sending out their initial BS tweet, the AP deleted it and tweeted out a BS explanation:

The problem with the earlier tweet wasn’t a lack of clarity; it was a lack of truth. Do better, AP. Lord knows you’ve set the bar low enough, it shouldn’t be that difficult.

