In case you missed it, Adam Schiff read some of Donald Trump’s tweets about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch aloud during Yovanovich’s testimony, calling Trump’s tweets “witness intimidation in real time”:
Right now, President Trump is watching our hearing and tweeting baseless attacks against Ambassador Yovanovitch.
This is witness intimidation in real time. And we won’t stand for it. pic.twitter.com/2MngDNJUaw
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 15, 2019
Is this really “witness intimidation”?
Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019
For what it’s worth, Hillary Clinton thinks it is. And that’s just not something she can abide:
Witness intimidation is a crime, no matter who does it. Full stop.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 15, 2019
You know what we can’t abide? Her tweeting something like that and expecting not to get skewered for it. This is a golden opportunity here, folks, and you can be damn sure we’re gonna take advantage of it.
E
P
S
T
E
I
N
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 15, 2019
INBOX: pic.twitter.com/MdCmnQPCxz
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 15, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein unavailable for comment. https://t.co/VrCJkJVv37
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 15, 2019
At least nobody got killed, Hillary. 🤔
Full stop.
— Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 15, 2019
Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself. https://t.co/vKM23iQqwb
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 15, 2019
That's why Hillary kills the witnesses. Dead men tell no tales. https://t.co/E8jnw6EREK
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 15, 2019
That's why the Clinton's don't waste time intimidating people, they just go straight to the suiciding. https://t.co/NNzsa6bZN6
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 15, 2019
You just have them murdered.
— Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) November 15, 2019
When witnesses don't live long, there is no need to intimidate; right?
— Mark Hudson (@mdhud24) November 15, 2019
Can’t intimidate them if they’re dead…. https://t.co/M8O5LhISBN
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 15, 2019
She asked for this, you know.
Siri, show me what having no self awareness looks like… https://t.co/IN5RfDlpuk
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 15, 2019