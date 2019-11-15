In case you missed it, Adam Schiff read some of Donald Trump’s tweets about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch aloud during Yovanovich’s testimony, calling Trump’s tweets “witness intimidation in real time”:

Is this really “witness intimidation”?

For what it’s worth, Hillary Clinton thinks it is. And that’s just not something she can abide:

You know what we can’t abide? Her tweeting something like that and expecting not to get skewered for it. This is a golden opportunity here, folks, and you can be damn sure we’re gonna take advantage of it.

She asked for this, you know.

