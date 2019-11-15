In case you missed it, Adam Schiff read some of Donald Trump’s tweets about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch aloud during Yovanovich’s testimony, calling Trump’s tweets “witness intimidation in real time”:

Right now, President Trump is watching our hearing and tweeting baseless attacks against Ambassador Yovanovitch. This is witness intimidation in real time. And we won’t stand for it. pic.twitter.com/2MngDNJUaw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 15, 2019

Is this really “witness intimidation”?

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

For what it’s worth, Hillary Clinton thinks it is. And that’s just not something she can abide:

Witness intimidation is a crime, no matter who does it. Full stop. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 15, 2019

You know what we can’t abide? Her tweeting something like that and expecting not to get skewered for it. This is a golden opportunity here, folks, and you can be damn sure we’re gonna take advantage of it.

E P S T E I N — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 15, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein unavailable for comment. https://t.co/VrCJkJVv37 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 15, 2019

At least nobody got killed, Hillary. 🤔 Full stop. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 15, 2019

Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself. https://t.co/vKM23iQqwb — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 15, 2019

That's why Hillary kills the witnesses. Dead men tell no tales. https://t.co/E8jnw6EREK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 15, 2019

That's why the Clinton's don't waste time intimidating people, they just go straight to the suiciding. https://t.co/NNzsa6bZN6 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 15, 2019

You just have them murdered. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) November 15, 2019

When witnesses don't live long, there is no need to intimidate; right? — Mark Hudson (@mdhud24) November 15, 2019

She asked for this, you know.