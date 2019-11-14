White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway regularly slams Donald Trump. And not that CNN’s Wolf Blitzer wants to get into the Conways’ marriage or anything, but he’s pretty sure “there are issues there.” And what better place to try to tease them out than his nationally televised CNN news show?

WOW. @KellyannePolls handled SEXIST CNN like a freaking champ. Wolf Blitzer: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there."pic.twitter.com/MQBOlJ8z3I — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 14, 2019

What the hell was that, Wolf Blitzer? Seriously, what the hell? It wasn’t journalism, that’s for damn sure.

This is really bad. https://t.co/3O9Y7Tg2g8 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) November 14, 2019

Wolf’s face when he was fumbling for a response…priceless, my God. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) November 14, 2019

Blitzer has a long history of going after families. Recall his handling of Sarah Palin's family during the 2008 campaign. The most horrific on-air performance I've ever seen was his interview of Alan Keyes' 18 year old daugter (in the 1990s, iirc) https://t.co/ArDxRjzdJH — meadabawdy (@meadabawdy) November 14, 2019

Wolf Blitzer is definitely the bitchiest mom at this luncheon. https://t.co/K3toB5hLpt — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) November 14, 2019

Wolf has zero shame — Kevin McMahon (@KevinMcMahonYAF) November 14, 2019

Now that’s Real News, Mr. President.