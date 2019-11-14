White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway regularly slams Donald Trump. And not that CNN’s Wolf Blitzer wants to get into the Conways’ marriage or anything, but he’s pretty sure “there are issues there.” And what better place to try to tease them out than his nationally televised CNN news show?

What the hell was that, Wolf Blitzer? Seriously, what the hell? It wasn’t journalism, that’s for damn sure.

Trending

Now that’s Real News, Mr. President.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George ConwayKellyanne Conwaymarriagewolf blitzer