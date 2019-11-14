Despite the coordinated (and uncoordinated) smear campaigns against him, Brett Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court Justice. A lot of people have moved on, but many others clearly have not. ThinkProgress founder and current brains behind the “Popular Information” newsletter Judd Legum falls into the latter category.

Today, he’s going after Facebook for being a sponsor of a Federalist Society event featuring Kavanaugh:

1. For the last 13 months BRETT KAVANAUGH has kept a low profile. That changes tonight, when Kavanaugh is honored as the keynote speaker at The Federalist Society's annual black tie dinner. And who is a "Gold Circle" sponsor of the event? FACEBOOKhttps://t.co/amtwSyaLCw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019

2. Last year, many Facebook employees were angry when a top Facebook executive, Joel Kaplan, showed up to support Kavanaugh Facebook attempted to control the damage & Kaplan apologized Now, Facebook is sponsoring Kavanaugh's return to the public stagehttps://t.co/amtwSyaLCw pic.twitter.com/1pqSiSPVZA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019

His outrage over Facebook’s sponsorship is goofy enough. But get a load of this:

3. One thing that has changed since Kavanaugh's confirmation is that the evidence against Kavanaugh has gotten STRONGER. Specifically, there are now more corroborating evidence to support the claims of Deborah Ramirez, who wasn't even allowed to testifyhttps://t.co/amtwSyaLCw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019

The evidence against Kavanaugh has gotten STRONGER, you guys.

Subscribe to his newsletter and get all the popular information!

4. Facebook says it doesn't matter because it donates to groups across the political spectrum But those other groups aren't celebrating a man accused of sexual assault I will continue to hold Facebook accountable. For more, sign up for my newsletter ➡️ https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019

5. Facebook did not respond to a question about whether it consulted with the employees who were upset by Kaplan's appearance last year before agreeing to sponsor this event. Facebook did tell me, after I asked, that Kaplan wasn't attending the dinnerhttps://t.co/amtwSyaLCw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019

If you are a Facebook employee who has thoughts or concerns about your company's sponsorship of Brett Kavanaugh's return to the public stage please contact me. You can reach me securely at [email protected] I will protect your identityhttps://t.co/amtwSyaLCw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 14, 2019

He will protect you.

