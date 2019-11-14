Despite the coordinated (and uncoordinated) smear campaigns against him, Brett Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court Justice. A lot of people have moved on, but many others clearly have not. ThinkProgress founder and current brains behind the “Popular Information” newsletter Judd Legum falls into the latter category.

Today, he’s going after Facebook for being a sponsor of a Federalist Society event featuring Kavanaugh:

His outrage over Facebook’s sponsorship is goofy enough. But get a load of this:

The evidence against Kavanaugh has gotten STRONGER, you guys.

